Stocks dip on Wall Street as global rally fades, led by tech

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street drifted to a lower close Thursday after mixed reports on the economy highlighted its uncertain path, including one showing that layoffs continue at a stubbornly steady pace.

The S&P 500 lost 0.3%, following up on declines across Europe and Asia, as a worldwide rally faded.

Travel-related stocks led the S&P 500 to its first loss in three days as cruise-ship operators, airlines and hotels gave up chunks of their big gains from a day earlier.

Drops for Microsoft and other tech titans also weighed particularly heavily because they’re the largest stocks in the index.

Treasury yields fell. 

