Stocks rise on vaccine hopes; S&P 500 back within 5% of high

NEW YORK (AP) - Markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed back to where it was a few days after it set its record early this year.

Investors see a vaccine as the best way for the economy and human life to get back to normal, and researchers said late Tuesday that one developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna revved up people’s immune systems in early testing, as hoped.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%.

Stocks of companies that would benefit most from a return to normal life had the biggest gains, including airlines.

