Terrel Bernard selected as a Preseason All-Big 12 Honoree

Baylor LB Terrel Bernard
Baylor LB Terrel Bernard(Baylor Football)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Junior linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team at linebacker, as chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

Bernard was previously named to the preseason Big 12 Conference first team defense by Athlon Sports, Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s. He was also featured on the Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List. Bernard earned second team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 by the AP and Big 12 coaches.

The La Porte, Texas, native finished the 2019 season with a team-high 112 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He had double-digit tackle totals in four games, including a career-high 19 at TCU, the most by a Baylor player since 2011.

Bernard has totaled 159 tackles in 27 games played in his career. He has 12.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

