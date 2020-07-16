USA Today: Navarro’s anti-Fauci column didn’t meet standards

NEW YORK (AP) - The newspaper USA Today says that presidential aide Peter Navarro's column about Dr. Anthony Fauci that it solicited and published did not meet its fact-checking standards.

Navarro's column, saying that the nation's top infectious disease expert had been wrong about several key pandemic response policies, ran in Wednesday's newspaper and online a night earlier.

USA Today also ran a fact-checking column debunking some of Navarro's claims.

The episode is reminiscent of The New York Times disavowing a column by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

There's no immediate word on how Navarro's column slipped past standards and whether anyone will be disciplined for it.

