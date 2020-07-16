Advertisement

USA Today: Navarro’s anti-Fauci column didn’t meet standards

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks at Marinette Marine on May 13, 2019 (WBAY photo)
By AP
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The newspaper USA Today says that presidential aide Peter Navarro's column about Dr. Anthony Fauci that it solicited and published did not meet its fact-checking standards.

Navarro's column, saying that the nation's top infectious disease expert had been wrong about several key pandemic response policies, ran in Wednesday's newspaper and online a night earlier.

USA Today also ran a fact-checking column debunking some of Navarro's claims.

The episode is reminiscent of The New York Times disavowing a column by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

There's no immediate word on how Navarro's column slipped past standards and whether anyone will be disciplined for it. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

