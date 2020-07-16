Advertisement

Veteran readiness and employment service helping military find work

FILE - In this June 21, 2013, file photo, the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. The Veteran Business Administration says they’ve given a facelift to a benefit program aimed at helping veterans find work and higher education.AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Veteran Business Administration says they’ve given a facelift to a benefit program aimed at helping veterans find work and higher education.

Director William Streitberger and others with the veteran readiness and employment service are revamping things because of COVID.

“I am laser focussed on ensuring that we are pivoting to meet the needs and challenges that veterans are facing due to the effects of COVID-19,” he said.

The service is now providing short-term career training to help veterans find employment online.

“We developed a strategy to pivot which meant sending everyone home to telework and fully employ our VA video connectivity technology,” he said.

“We then came up with a comprehensive communication strategy to veterans interested or participating in our program.”

Tila Jernigan, director of military and veterans services at Texas A&M Central Texas, says the help could not have come at a better time.

“It’s important for us to be able to guide them and ensure them that these services are being offered,” she said.

“If they’ve been laid off due to the pandemic, work is the upmost priority for the well being of our families.”

The program will also help those looking to start their own business and can even help veterans find work outside the military.

Jernigan adds that the university and Fort Hood also have programs to help veterans as they transition to civilian life. She says no matter what services are available, she’s happy to inform the military community and help them find work.

“We can do our best to help spread the word regarding that information so that our students and our military affiliated population are very aware of those additional steps being taken,” she said.

“We can get them back into employment if they need it.”

More information on veterans who qualify can visit benefits.va.gov.

