State puts the brakes on the rush to return to the classroom; move may send local districts back to the drawing board

Schools in Central Texas and around the state may temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction during the first four weeks of the new school year, the Texas Education Agency said in an announcement Friday that may send local school officials back to the drawing board. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Schools in Central Texas and around the state may temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction during the first four weeks of the new school year, the Texas Education Agency said in an announcement Friday that may send local school officials back to the drawing board.

After the first four weeks, a school district may continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for another four weeks with a board-approved waiver request to the TEA.

The guidance provides exemptions for students whose families lack internet access or devices to access the internet.

“Any student requiring on-campus instruction during this period…will still be entitled to on-campus instruction every day during this transition period,” the TEA said in a press release Friday morning.

The guidance also allows school boards in areas of the state with high community spread of the new coronavirus “to retain the flexibility to delay the start of the school year,” the TEA said.

The guidance also allows school districts to convert high schools, with board, approval, to adopt full-time hybrid models combining online and on-campus instruction.

“This model will provide for a more socially distanced school experience, where students receive a portion of their instruction on-campus and a portion of their instruction remotely at home,” the TEA said.

Districts must provide parents and the public with their plans for mitigating the spread of the virus in schools a week prior to the resumption of on-campus instruction and activities

Earlier agency guidance allowed parents of students to opt for either on-campus instruction or remote instruction, but required them to commit to one or the other for a full grading period.

Larger area districts including the Killeen ISD, the Temple ISD, the Midway ISD, the Belton ISD and the Copperas Cove ISD were planning to start the new school year in August under that model and set deadlines for parents to choose an option.

Waco ISD officials, however, presented a plan Thursday evening to the Waco School Board that delays the start of classes until after Labor Day.

A random survey of 400 WISD parents found that many preferred a hybrid model for their children, for which the original TEA guidance did not provide.

The new guidance, which allows for hybrid learning in high schools, may allow the district to provide that option for some students, however.

According to a document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force first published by the Center for Public Integrity, Texas is one of 18 states in the coronavirus “Red Zone.”

Red zone metro areas in Texas include not only the state’s largest cities and counties, but also Waco and McLennan County.

