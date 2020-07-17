Advertisement

China says it’s not trying to replace US, won’t be bullied

China says it isn’t seeking to confront or replace the United States as the world’s top technological power, but will fight back against “malicious slander” and attacks from Washington.
China says it isn’t seeking to confront or replace the United States as the world’s top technological power, but will fight back against “malicious slander” and attacks from Washington.(KCRG)
By AP
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - China says it isn’t seeking to confront or replace the United States as the world’s top technological power, but will fight back against “malicious slander” and attacks from Washington.

The comments by a foreign ministry spokesperson come a day after U.S. Attorney General William Barr cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.

He says China not only dominated the market for coronavirus protective gear, exposing American dependence on Beijing, but also hoarded supplies and blocked producers from exporting them to countries in need.

Barr also accused Chinese hackers of trying to steal vaccine development research, a charge Hua dismissed as absurd.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

‘We have so many questions,’ commander says at memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was remembered Friday at a memorial service on post that her grieving family attended.

News

Private religious schools in Texas can open whenever they want, AG says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Private religious schools in Texas may resume on-campus instruction whenever they want, regardless of public health orders to delay a return to campus, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday.

Health

UPDATE: COVID-19 claims lives of 5 more area residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from COVID-19 in Central Texas rose to nearly 60 Friday as counties provided updates on new cases and fatalities.

International

Ex-head of Mexico state oil company returned, hospitalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
The former head of Mexico’s state-run oil company has landed in Mexico after being extradited from Spain to face corruption charges and was immediately hospitalized.

Latest News

International

China moves rocket into place for nation’s 1st Mars mission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
China has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars next week in one of three upcoming missions to the red planet.

International

Strong quake strikes in remote part of Papua New Guinea

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
A strong earthquake has struck a remote area of Papua New Guinea.

News

State puts the brakes on the rush back to the classroom; move may send local districts back to the drawing board

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state put the brakes on the rush to return students to the classroom Friday, while the governor and other top officials announced the allocation of $200 million to ensure students have access to remote learning.

News

Fire damages Central Texas home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fire damaged a Central Texas home Thursday night.

Health

Texas again reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, local toll rises as well

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths again Thursday and a near record number of new cases while the Central Texas count rose to more than 7,500 and two more area residents died.

News

Widow of slain Fort Hood soldier arrested in animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The widow of a Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found 10 months after he disappeared was arrested Thursday at her on-post residence in what officials said is an animal cruelty investigation.