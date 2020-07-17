China says it’s not trying to replace US, won’t be bullied

BEIJING (AP) - China says it isn’t seeking to confront or replace the United States as the world’s top technological power, but will fight back against “malicious slander” and attacks from Washington.

The comments by a foreign ministry spokesperson come a day after U.S. Attorney General William Barr cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.

He says China not only dominated the market for coronavirus protective gear, exposing American dependence on Beijing, but also hoarded supplies and blocked producers from exporting them to countries in need.

Barr also accused Chinese hackers of trying to steal vaccine development research, a charge Hua dismissed as absurd.

