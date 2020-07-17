Advertisement

China’s mighty Yangtze nears crest again, new floods feared

Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction.
By AP
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction.

The seasonal floods that already have left 141 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month.

The heavy rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam. State media say the rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night.

Flooding this month has forced evacuations of around 1.8 million people, mainly in southern China. Direct losses attributed to flooding are estimated at $7 billion.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

