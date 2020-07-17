UPDATE: COVID-19 claims lives of 4 more area residents

(KWTX) - Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, two in McLennan County and two in Bell County.

A 75-year-old Hispanic man died on Thursday and a 66-year-old white man died Friday, both at a local hospital, the Waco-McLennan County Health District said.

The death toll from the virus in the county now stands at 22.

The Bell County Public Health District also reported two more deaths, but information about the age and gender of the patients wasn’t immediately available.

Bell County’s death toll now stands at 17.

Fifty seven people diagnosed with the virus have now died including 17 in Bell County, four in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, two in Hill County, one in Limestone County, 20 in McLennan County, two in Milam County, and eight in Navarro County.