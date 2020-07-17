Advertisement

Death toll in Indonesia flash floods rises to 36; 66 missing

The death toll from flash floods in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province has risen to 36, with the number of people reported missing increasing to 66.
The death toll from flash floods in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province has risen to 36, with the number of people reported missing increasing to 66.(KMVT)
By AP
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The death toll from flash floods in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province has risen to 36, with the number of people reported missing increasing to 66.

The National Search and Rescue Agency says four more people were confirmed dead, bringing the total to 36.

The flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Weather

Cool plan: Study says better air conditioning can slow global warming

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By AP
A U.N.-backed report claims making air conditioners and fridges more energy efficient and using more climate-friendly refrigerants can significantly slow global warming.

7 Day Forecast

Rain-free Weekend but Not As Hot As It Has Been Lately

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

China’s mighty Yangtze nears crest again, new floods feared

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction.

Weather

Monsoon floods, landslides kill at least 221 in South Asia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
Floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains have killed at least 221 people across South Asia over the past month.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Rain May Be Coming In The Not-So-Distant Future

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

NASA’s Hubble successor delayed again by virus, other issues

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
The launch of NASA's successor to the Hubble Space Telescope faces seven more months of launch delay, this time because of the pandemic and technical issues.

Weather

Spacecraft snaps closest pictures of sun, ‘campfires’ abound

Updated: 21 hours ago
A European and NASA spacecraft has snapped the closest pictures ever taken of the sun and revealed countless tiny “campfires” flaring everywhere.

7 Day Forecast

Saying Goodbye to Triple Digit Highs for the Next Several Days

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Near-Normal Temperatures Soon With Maybe Some Rain Too!

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By AP
A new international study finds that climate change tremendously boosted the chances of this year's freak Siberian heat wave happening.