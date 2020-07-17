Death toll in Indonesia flash floods rises to 36; 66 missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The death toll from flash floods in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province has risen to 36, with the number of people reported missing increasing to 66.

The National Search and Rescue Agency says four more people were confirmed dead, bringing the total to 36.

The flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow.

