Fire damages Central Texas home

A fire broke out at a home in Waco Thursday night.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A home Waco was damaged Thursday evening after a fire broke out.

Fire crews were called out to the home in the 1300 block of North 63rd Street at around 7 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof when firefighters arrived.

The roof of the home suffered damage.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

