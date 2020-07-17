Fire damages Central Texas home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A home Waco was damaged Thursday evening after a fire broke out.

Fire crews were called out to the home in the 1300 block of North 63rd Street at around 7 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof when firefighters arrived.

The roof of the home suffered damage.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.