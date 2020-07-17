(AP) - The Grateful Dead now have their own line of Nikes.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead shoes come in orange, green or yellow.

All three have faux fur on the upper, the Grateful Dead bear on the tongue, and the “Steal Your Face” skull on the underside of the sock liner.

The Nike swoosh is frayed to mimic the bear’s collar.

The orange ones go on sale Saturday, while the green and yellow go on sale next Friday.

