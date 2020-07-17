Advertisement

Grateful Dead shoes?

The Grateful Dead perform one of their final concerts in San Francisco, California on June 27, 2015. (File)
The Grateful Dead perform one of their final concerts in San Francisco, California on June 27, 2015. (File)(WIBW)
By AP
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - The Grateful Dead now have their own line of Nikes.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead shoes come in orange, green or yellow.

All three have faux fur on the upper, the Grateful Dead bear on the tongue, and the “Steal Your Face” skull on the underside of the sock liner.

The Nike swoosh is frayed to mimic the bear’s collar.

The orange ones go on sale Saturday, while the green and yellow go on sale next Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

