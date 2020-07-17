Man struck by car on busy street dies at local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man who was struck by a car Friday while trying to cross a busy Waco street later died at a local hospital.

A northbound vehicle struck the 60-year-old man just after 11 a.m. Friday as he tried to cross the 600 block of North Valley Mills Drive.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released Friday evening.

“The driver of the vehicle has been cooperative during the investigation and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” police Officer Garen Bynum said.

