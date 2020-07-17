MCC adjusts to NJCAA scheduling decisions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that it would be moving some of its fall sports to the spring of 2021. Winter sports will begin in January, which will shorten McLennan Community College's basketball season.

"Our coaches took it in stride. They said hey we're in a different time and we just have to move forward," said McLennan athletic director Shawn Trochim.

MCC's basketball season is typically thirty games, this next school year will be a 22 game season.

"We're just not going to end up playing those ten or 12 games in the fall like we normally do. It will look different in the spring because we'll have all of our teams starting competitions within days of each other," explained Trochim.

McLennan golf will be allowed to compete this fall. Baseball and softball schedules are also about the same as usual. Mclennan is prepared to deal with changes that might come before any competitions begin.

“We’re going to take this decision that the NJCAA has made today and we’re going to live with it. My guess is that it could change again, we’re just living in such uncertainty right now,” said Trochim.

