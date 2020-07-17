Mnuchin urges swift aid bill; ex-Fed chairs want bigger deal

WASHINGTON (AP) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to quickly enact a new pandemic relief package targeting hardest-hit swaths of the economy, as lawmakers race to stand up federal aid in the face of the latest spike in coronavirus cases across much of the Sun Belt and persistent severe unemployment.

Deadlines loom as the $600 weekly federal benefits now received by tens of millions of unemployed workers are set to expire July 31.

Former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen urged Congress to do more to help the economy deal with the devastating pandemic, such as extending increased unemployment benefits.

