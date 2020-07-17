Advertisement

Monsoon floods, landslides kill at least 221 in South Asia

Floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains have killed at least 221 people across South Asia over the past month.
Floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains have killed at least 221 people across South Asia over the past month.
By AP
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW DELHI (AP) - Floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains have killed at least 221 people across South Asia over the past month.

More than 1 million people have been marooned in Nepal, Bangladesh and India and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Indian officials said floods and mudslides have killed 16 more people in the northeast and another eight have died in building collapses in Mumbai, raising the death toll in the country to 101.

Nepal reported at least 117 deaths over the past month and Bangladesh reported three. Annual monsoon rains hit the region in June to September.

The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops but often cause extensive damage.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

