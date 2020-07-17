Advertisement

New studies clarify what drugs help, hurt for COVID-19

By AP
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Fresh studies give more information about what treatments do or don’t work for COVID-19, with high-quality methods that give reliable results.

British researchers on Friday published their research on the only drug shown to improve survival -- a cheap steroid called dexamethasone.

The drug lowered the risk of death by up to 36% for patients needing help breathing but did not help less ill ones.

Two other studies found that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine does not help people with only mild coronavirus symptoms.

Top U.S. government scientists say more high-quality studies like these are needed to give answers on treatments during the pandemic.

