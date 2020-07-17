Police try to identify 5 in connection with local nightclub shooting incident

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Friday of five people they’re trying to identify in connection with a shooting incident at a Harker Heights nightclub.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on June 7 at the AQUA Lounge at 115 West Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights.

No details were released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5400.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.