Private religious schools in Texas can open whenever they want, AG says

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Private religious schools in Texas may resume on-campus instruction whenever they want, regardless of public health orders delaying a return to campus, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday, adding that “relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized or have severe symptoms.”

“In accordance with the protections granted by the First Amendment and Texas law, this guidance allows religious private schools to determine for themselves when to reopen free from any government mandate or interference,” Paxton said.

Paxton issued the guidance just hours after the Texas Education Agency announced that the state’s public schools may postpone the start of in-person instruction for as long as eight weeks and a day after Dallas County Health and Human Services ordered the county’s 13 public school districts to delay the return to campus until after Labor Day.

“We are pleased General Paxton acknowledges that local governments have no authority to shut down or delay private religious schools under Texas law,” First Liberty spokesman Chris Freund said.

“If any county or city attempts to shut down or delay religious schools, First Liberty will gladly defend those schools in court to ensure compliance with the Governor Abbott’s orders, General Paxton’s guidance, and state and federal law,” he said.

