Advertisement

Private religious schools in Texas can open whenever they want, AG says

Private religious schools in Texas may resume on-campus instruction whenever they want, regardless of public health orders to delay a return to campus, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday. (File)
Private religious schools in Texas may resume on-campus instruction whenever they want, regardless of public health orders to delay a return to campus, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday. (File)(AP Images)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Private religious schools in Texas may resume on-campus instruction whenever they want, regardless of public health orders delaying a return to campus, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday, adding that “relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized or have severe symptoms.”

“In accordance with the protections granted by the First Amendment and Texas law, this guidance allows religious private schools to determine for themselves when to reopen free from any government mandate or interference,” Paxton said.

Paxton issued the guidance just hours after the Texas Education Agency announced that the state’s public schools may postpone the start of in-person instruction for as long as eight weeks and a day after Dallas County Health and Human Services ordered the county’s 13 public school districts to delay the return to campus until after Labor Day.

“We are pleased General Paxton acknowledges that local governments have no authority to shut down or delay private religious schools under Texas law,” First Liberty spokesman Chris Freund said.

“If any county or city attempts to shut down or delay religious schools, First Liberty will gladly defend those schools in court to ensure compliance with the Governor Abbott’s orders, General Paxton’s guidance, and state and federal law,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Friday afternoon.

News

State puts the brakes on the rush back to the classroom; move may send local districts back to the drawing board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state put the brakes on the rush to return students to the classroom Friday, while the governor and other top officials announced the allocation of $200 million to ensure students have access to remote learning.

News

Fire damages Central Texas home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fire damaged a Central Texas home Thursday night.

Health

Texas again reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, local toll rises as well

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths again Thursday and a near record number of new cases while the Central Texas count rose to more than 7,500 and two more area residents died.

Latest News

News

Widow of slain Fort Hood soldier arrested in animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The widow of a Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found 10 months after he disappeared was arrested Thursday at her on-post residence in what officials said is an animal cruelty investigation.

State

FBI asks for public’s help in search for missing Texas teenager

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The FBI asked for the public’s help Thursday evening in the search for a missing 14-year-old Texas girl.

News

Man, 27, charged with child sexual assault after Central Texas teen’s suicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man was in custody Thursday charged with sexual assault of a child after police determined that a teenage girl who took her own life in May “had inappropriate physical contact with a family member.”

News

Agents seize 20 vehicles, money from 10 accounts belonging to local couple

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
Federal agents have seized more than 20 vehicles and the money from 10 bank accounts belonging to a married couple of U.S. Army veterans in Central Texas.

News

Man wanted on meth charges found hiding in hotel room bathroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man named in warrants charging manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine was arrested after deputies traced him to a local hotel where they found him hiding in a bathroom, authorities said Thursday.

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for July 16, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Uncovered food and flies caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.