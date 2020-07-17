Rain-free Weekend but Not As Hot As It Has Been Lately

Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid to upper 70s across the region as mostly clear skies persist. Mostly southerly winds will be in place, generally between 5-10 mph. Although the worst of our recent heat wave is coming to an end, the weekend will still be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.

Two waves of moisture are set to move through Texas next week and could spark some rain in Central Texas next week. The first wave arrives on Tuesday with the second (and likely stronger) wave moving through Friday. A stray shower could potentially pop-up east of I-35 in the afternoon Monday but rain chances are only near 10%. A 20% rain chance is back Tuesday and Wednesday as the first wave of moisture moves in. Most of the scattered rain expected early next week should stay pinned close to the coast so we may miss out on most of the rain. The second wave on Friday should move deeper into Texas and will bump rain chances up to 30%. Unfortunately, rainfall totals will range from no rain at all to up to a half-inch. Thankfully, with higher rain chances and a few more clouds next week, afternoon temperatures will stay near and even below average in the mid-to-upper 90s.

