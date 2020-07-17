Rain May Be Coming In The Not-So-Distant Future

Ever since a deluge of rain fell across most of Central Texas last Tuesday, we’ve seen rain-free and hot conditions across the entire area. Fortunately, there is a little bit of hope in sight for some relief from the dry conditions and hot temperatures. Unfortunately, rain chances aren’t returning to the forecast until the start of next week so it’ll just be another hot Friday and hot weekend. Highs this afternoon warm close to 100°. A lack of morning clouds and humid southeasterly winds should boost heat index values into the 90s by 9 AM and then into the triple-digits by lunch time. Heat index values may climb as high as 105° late this afternoon. Gorgeous weather is in the forecast this weekend. Yes, temperatures will still be hot, but highs are only expected to range from 94° to 98° with a heat index near 102° both on Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting a few clouds both Saturday and Sunday morning but sunshine should be ever present again in the afternoon.

Two waves of moisture are set to move through Texas next week and could spark some rain in Central Texas next week. The first wave arrives on Tuesday with the second (and likely stronger) wave moving through Friday. A stray shower could potentially pop-up east of I-35 in the afternoon Monday but rain chances are only near 10%. A 20% rain chance is back Tuesday and Wednesday as the first wave of moisture moves in. Most of the scattered rain expected early next week should stay pinned close to the coast so we may miss out on most of the rain. The second wave on Friday should move deeper into Texas and will bump rain chances up to 30%. Unfortunately, rainfall totals will range from no rain at all to up to a half-inch. Thankfully, with higher rain chances and a few more clouds next week, afternoon temperatures will stay near and even below average in the mid-to-upper 90s.

