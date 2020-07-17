Stocks end higher; S&P 500 gets its 3rd weekly gain in a row

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street ended another wobbly day broadly higher, giving the S&P 500 its third straight weekly gain.

The benchmark index rose 0.3% after flipping between small gains and losses earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly and the Nasdaq rose.

Trading was muted across markets, with stocks overseas, oil and gold making relatively modest moves.

Slightly more stocks rose in the S&P 500 than fell, including BlackRock and other several other companies that reported better-than-expected earnings.

Netflix slumped to the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after its forecast for subscriber growth fell short of analysts' expectations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)