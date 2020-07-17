Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

WASHINGTON (AP) - A major source of income for roughly 30 million unemployed people is set to end, threatening their ability to meet rent and pay bills and potentially undercutting the fragile economic recovery.

In March, Congress approved an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits; that additional payment expires next week unless it gets renewed.

The unemployment insurance program has emerged as a crucial source of support at a time when the jobless rate is at Depression-era levels.

In May, unemployment benefits made up 6% of all U.S. income, ahead of even Social Security, and up dramatically from February, when it amounted to just 0.1% of national income.

