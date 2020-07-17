Advertisement

TAPPS delays start of athletic seasons until September

Volleyball begins week of September 21, football September 28
TAPPS
TAPPS(TAPPS)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, otherwise known as TAPPS, decided to delay the start of their fall sports seasons.

Football, soccer and volleyball teams had hopes of beginning their strength and conditioning programs August 3, but COVID-19 concerns have pushed back those plans. They will now start September 8.

“From my understanding, until we get into school, we’ll still be under summer guidelines,” Vanguard head football coach Luke Pilant said. “So, we’ll be able to practice an hour a day or whatever it is.”

During a Friday webinar, TAPPS announced that no scrimmages, games, contests or tournaments are allowed from August 3 until September 7.

Volleyball teams may begin their regular seasons September 21, which is the same week football teams can hold their first scrimmages prior to their first regular-season games the following week.

For Eagle Christian Academy, which is a part of a five-team district, a six-game regular season may not be as detrimental to them as it may be to Vanguard and Live Oak, which is a part of an eight-team district.

“In my mind, it would’ve made more sense to have a seven-week season just because a lot of TAPPS districts have eights teams, which gives you seven district games,” Eagle Christian head football coach Bryce Frazier said. “I only have four district games, and I’ll get two non-district games.”

