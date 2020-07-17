Advertisement

US home construction jumps 17.3% in June

Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states opened back up, but still lags behind last year’s pace after this spring’s massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File)
Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states opened back up, but still lags behind last year’s pace after this spring’s massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File)(KMVT)
By AP
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states opened back up, but still lags behind last year’s pace after this spring’s massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,186,000 in June after a modest recovery in May followed steep declines in April and March.

Even after a second straight month of increases, construction activity remains 4% below last year’s pace.

Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose 2.1% to 1.24 million units.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Stocks dip on Wall Street as global rally fades, led by tech

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By AP
Wall Street drifted to a lower close Thursday after mixed reports on the economy highlighted its uncertain path, including one showing that layoffs continue at a stubbornly steady pace.

Business

Stocks rise on vaccine hopes; S&P 500 back within 5% of high

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
Markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed back to where it was a few days after it set its record early this year.

Business

Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By AP
Microsoft cut dozens of full-time staffers from its MSN news service, continuing an initiative to move away from human editors in favor of artificial intelligence.

Business

Stock indexes shake off weak start and close broadly higher

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By AP
The stock market shook off a weak start and ended broadly higher after pin-balling through another day of unsettled trading.

Latest News

Business

Fed’s Brainard warns US economy may slow, urges more support

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By AP
Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned Tuesday that the U.S. economy appears to be slowing after an initial burst of recovery.

Business

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By AP
Tax procrastinators, your time is running out.

Business

Burger King addresses elephant in the room, and it’s a cow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By AP
Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows.

Business

White House campaign to help jobless ‘find something new’

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By AP
A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.”

Business

US consumer prices rise 0.6% in June

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
|
By AP
U.S. consumer prices increased 0.6% in June, after three months of declines, with a big jump in gasoline prices accounting for over half of the gain.

Business

Stocks

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower Monday in another day of roller-coaster trading.