US MeToo activist says Sun misquoted her in Depp abuse story

A #MeToo activist says she was “misquoted and misused” by a British tabloid newspaper in an article that accused Johnny Depp of physically abusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard. (File)(KCRG)
By AP
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - A #MeToo activist says she was “misquoted and misused” by a British tabloid newspaper in an article that accused Johnny Depp of physically abusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

He strongly denies abusing Heard.

The article quoted #MeToo activist Katherine Kendall, who said in a witness statement for Depp’s libel case released Friday that she had been “misquoted and misused'' by the newspaper.

Kendall said she had never accused Depp of violence.

Heard is due to take the witness stand in the trial on Monday.

