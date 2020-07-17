Advertisement

Utility’s power lines caused huge 2019 California wildfire

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, firefighters confer while battling the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif. Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday, July 16, 2020.
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, firefighters confer while battling the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif. Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday, July 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday.

Cal Fire says investigators determined that power lines near the town of Geyserville ignited the fire that ripped through Sonoma County last October.

The agency didn’t release details of the investigation but said it sent the report to the district attorney’s office for possible criminal charges.

PG&E recently emerged from bankruptcy caused by its role in several devastating wildfires. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

After Trump campaign swap, questions — and Kushner — remain

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump’s campaign shakeup was meant to reassure nervous Republicans, but it's unlikely to do much to alter the day-to-day operations, which are run by Jared Kushner.

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

News

Governor says “there is no shutdown coming” as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RAGA JUSTIN
Governor Abbott said it will take weeks to see whether his recent mask order and decision to close bars are successful.

Health

Texas again reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, local toll rises as well

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths again Thursday and a near record number of new cases while the Central Texas count rose to more than 7,500 and two more area residents died.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

News

Waco ISD unveils proposals for return to school as educators raise concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

FBI asks for public’s help in search for missing Texas teenager

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The FBI asked for the public’s help Thursday evening in the search for a missing 14-year-old Texas girl.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 2 hours ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Widow of slain Fort Hood soldier arrested in animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The widow of a Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found 10 months after he disappeared was arrested Thursday at her on-post residence in what officials said is an animal cruelty investigation.