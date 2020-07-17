Waco mom is on the watch for Walmart bargains

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the coronavirus has changed the way consumers shop and tightened the purse strings in many households, a local mom is turning to social media to share deals she finds at Walmart from clothing and food to home decor and school supplies.

Kristen Garcia, a mother of three from Robinson, started the group Waco Walmart Moms on Facebook and Instagram after her husband, Rudy, took over as manager in March of last year of the Walmart on Franklin Avenue in Waco but she says the interest has grown recently as shoppers adjust to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

“I started the page a little over a year ago as a girlfriend and I were out shopping at the Waco Walmart and we were finding some really good deals,” she said.

“Recently I went back-to-school shopping and I thought ‘you know for those people that aren’t able to make it in or would like to see everything ahead of time before they go in because our time is precious and especially in a time like this you want to be able to get in and out as fast as possible,’” she said.

“I just went through the whole back to school section and took pictures and posted those on the page.”

Garcia post deals on whatever she finds including groceries, kids and adults clothing, blankets, purses and home furnishings.

Sometimes she’ll purchase the product, take it home, stage it and take a pretty picture to show consumers that something you love doesn’t have to break the bank.

“The response has been great. People will say ‘where did you find that’ and I’m like ‘Walmart!”

Garcia says during this time of uncertainty and sadness for many she’s also made posts to praise employees at Walmart who have been essential workers and never had the chance to stay home.

This week, she captured the online grocery pick-up team on Franklin Avenue dressing up in huge inflatable dinosaur costumes to deliver groceries to cars which she later learned was entirely the employees’ idea.

“They just wanted to bring some smiles to the faces of customers and I thought that was pretty amazing,” Garcia said.

“These are our essential workers. The people at Walmart have been working throughout this entire pandemic and for them to still be thinking about their customers and wanting to put smiles on our faces, that was something I wanted to share.”

While her page focuses on the Franklin Avenue Walmart location because her husband manages the store, she’s encouraging moms across Central Texas to hop on her page and share the best Walmart deal near you so that moms can support each other, emotionally and financially during this difficult time.

“I definitely think this is a time where all of us moms need to come together and support one another. We are all in this together during such a trying time of confusion and dismay. I would love for this page to be a place where people could feel supported.”

WACO WALMART MOMS FACEBOOK PAGE

