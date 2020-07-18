6-man tournament to be held in Waco Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There will be a six-man high school football tournament in Waco on Saturday. The organizers, Vanguard and Parkview coaches, have cleared it with McLennan county and city officials.

There will be as many as 12 schools competing. All coaches have received emails with required safety measures.

“The latest one I sent them out today reminded them to COVID screen your players even before you leave,” said Parkview Christian Academy athletic director, Josh Hayes.

Student-athletes will have to bring their water bottles. Parents can watch the games, but they will not be allowed to sit on the bleachers to promote social distancing. Masks will be worn when games are not being played.

"I mean anything and everything that is being asked of us by the CDC and by the health department and by McLennan County, we are doing," said Hayes.

The goal is to provide an opportunity for small private school teams to compete, and they hope to have this event again next summer.

"We want to do a big two-day tournament every summer. Hopefully a little earlier than when we're doing it now," said Vanguard College Prep head football coach Luke Pilant.

These coaches feel their kids are needing to compete, and they are excited to see them on the field again tomorrow.

"My thought through this whole thing has just been taking a step back and I have a three-year-old son. So, if he was a high school kid and this was going on would I want a coach to do it in a way to where it was safe as possible or safe enough with everything going on? Could we get it accomplished? I think that with everything that we're doing I think that we can," said Pilant.

The games will start at 9 a.m. A champion will be crowned by the end of the day.

