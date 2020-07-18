Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Families gather to paint picnic tables

A Central Texas city has found a creative way to brush some strokes while socially distancing.
A Central Texas city has found a creative way to brush some strokes while socially distancing.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Copperas Cove and the organization Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosted a picnic table painting party for families on Saturday morning.

To keep families safe from COVID-19, all who participated wore masks and gloves.

The tables were also six feet apart from one another to maintain social distancing.

Executive Director Roxanne Flores-Achmad says she’s happy the city and organization were able to organize a family event outdoors while keeping each other safe.

“They’re having fun being able to paint,” she said.

“It’s just another way during the pandemic that we can provide an opportunity for people to do service and have fun while doing it.”

She also added that the organization is looking to create more safe events for families to enjoy while being socially distanced.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health district confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Saturday announced two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

Health

Waco ISD gives teachers a boost in pay for unprecedented school year ahead

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Waco school board has approved giving staffers a little extra cash during the upcoming school year as they work amid COVID-19.

Health

Some area funeral homes prepare for possible spike in COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some funeral homes in Central Texas are preparing for a spike in COVID-19 deaths while officials in some of the state’s largest counties are procuring refrigerator trucks to serve as temporary morgues.

News

Doctor on heat exhaustion

Updated: 23 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

Health

Parents of at-risk children concerned as local schools prepare for fall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Some parents of at-risk children in Central Texas are concerned as area school districts plan for an eventual return to on-campus instruction.

News

Parents of at-risk children concerned for fall

Updated: 23 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Our Town

Waco: Local hospital urges people to stay safe in heat

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Doctors at Ascension Providence Hospital are warning the public about heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to stay high.

News

Man struck by car on busy street dies at local hospital

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man who was struck by a car Friday while trying to cross a busy street later died at a local hospital.

Health

COVID 19: State count tops 307,000, area count nears 8,000, death tolls rise

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Friday and almost 15,000 new cases, but said about 4,600 of those resulted from a laboratory backlog, while in Central Texas more than 300 new cases were confirmed and five more residents died.

News

‘We have so many questions,’ commander says at memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was remembered Friday at a memorial service on post that her grieving family attended.