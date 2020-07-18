Copperas Cove: Families gather to paint picnic tables

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Copperas Cove and the organization Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosted a picnic table painting party for families on Saturday morning.

To keep families safe from COVID-19, all who participated wore masks and gloves.

The tables were also six feet apart from one another to maintain social distancing.

Executive Director Roxanne Flores-Achmad says she’s happy the city and organization were able to organize a family event outdoors while keeping each other safe.

“They’re having fun being able to paint,” she said.

“It’s just another way during the pandemic that we can provide an opportunity for people to do service and have fun while doing it.”

She also added that the organization is looking to create more safe events for families to enjoy while being socially distanced.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.