Heat Indices Gradually Increasing But Some Rain Chances Accompany Them!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’ll be pretty warm to start the evening but thankfully we’ll stay out of the triple-digits. We’ll be in the mid 90′s until after sunset, with a stray shower possible east of I-35 until sunset too. We’ll dip to the 80′s tonight, with morning lows in the mid 70′s to start your Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will be seen again with highs in the mid to upper 90′s in the afternoon. Humidity stays low though, which means the Heat Index will only be a couple degrees higher than the thermometers.

The Heat Index increases heading into the work week as Gulf Moisture works back into the area. This’ll give us spotty rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a tropical wave moving in at the end of the week to give us a few scattered showers on Friday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90′s throughout the week.

Heat Indices Gradually Increasing But Some Rain Chances Accompany Them

