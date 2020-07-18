Advertisement

Judge dismisses criminal charges against former Blue Bell CEO

Attorneys for the Dept. of Justice said they will try again by the end of the year to get an indictment from a grand jury.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A federal judge this week dismissed charges filed against former Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse after his attorneys successfully argued the case was invalid because their client was never indicted by a grand jury and he never waived his rights to an indictment.

United States District Judge Robert Pitman on Wednesday issued his ruling to dismiss the case for “lack of subject-matter jurisdiction.”

“Hopefully, the federal government can re-allocate their resources to more pressing matters during these trying times,” said Kruse’s attorney Chris Flood.

In a response last month to the court, federal prosecutors, who blamed the pandemic for the inability to safely convene a grand jury, agreed the case should be dismissed but added they may seek the return of a new indictment within six months. “During that time, any applicable statute of limitations will be tolled,” wrote prosecutors.

Kruse’s attorneys disagree.

“Mr. Kruse appreciates the Court’s decision to grant his motion to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction. We believe any additional attempts to charge Mr. Kruse will be untimely,” said Flood.

Kruse was facing several charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and attempted wire fraud related to the 2015 deadly listeria outbreak that killed three and sickened many others. Had he been convicted, his charges carried a potential 20-year federal prison sentence and a $250,000 fine on each convicted charge.

Kruse’s 17-page charging document was filed on May 1, 2020 with the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas in Travis County. The filing alleges executives from the Brenham-based ice cream company, including Kruse, knew that “appropriate practices to ensure sanitary conditions were not being followed or achieved at Blue Bell manufacturing facilities” from at least 2010. The document enumerates dozens of concerns related to the company’s knowledge of its listeria outbreak and alleged lack of action to protect consumers, including concealing positive listeria test results from customers.

Separately from Kruse’s case, Blue Bell Creameries agreed earlier this year to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products and will pay a fine and forfeiture totaling $17.25 million, and an additional $2.1 million to resolve civil False Claims Act allegations regarding products produced under insanitary conditions and sold to federal facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

Blue Bell issued a statement in which it said it has “revamped production facilities and procedures.”

“We faced a situation our company had never dealt with before, and our agreement with the government reflects that we should have handled many things differently and better,” said the statement. “We apologize to everyone who was impacted, including our customers, our employees and the communities where we live and work.”

The company said that after resuming ice cream production during the summer of 2015, products are now tested and delivered to stores only after independent tests confirm the products’ safety.

