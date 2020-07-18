Killeen: Local neighbor helps repair veteran’s home

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With every scrape and every hammer, the holes and gaps on Army Veteran Kelly Brown’s roof become a distant memory.

“It’s gonna feel like a home again,” she said.

After serving her country, Brown moved to Killeen and had a family. As the decades passed, the house she settled into started to look a little weary.

“The roof leaked in every single part of the house,” she said.

“It leaked so bad to the point that it caved in three times on me.”

It was then that Brown’s neighbor, Chad Sipolt with AP Industries, started to notice.

“Since 2014, I’ve driven past this house every day and I’ve noticed more tarps belong laid on the roof,” he said.

By partnering Operation Phantom Warriors Support, they fundraised money to provide a new roof and some fresh paint on Brown’s house.

Brown said when Sipolt approached her with the idea, she was speechless.

“I was in shock,” she said.

“I cried, I jumped, I screamed, I shouted hallelujah, I did a dance and I was overjoyed. I couldn’t contain myself.”

Sipolt says AP Industries and Operation Phantom Warriors Support are working together raising money to help other first responder and veteran families with home repairs.

Sipolt says it’s more than just being a good neighbor.

“I know what it’s like when things are hard,” he said.

“They’ve put their lives on the line for us and given back to the community already and I just felt like it was my turn.”

