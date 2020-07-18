Local food pantry continues to provide meals to families

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Refuge Mobile Food Pantry distributed food to hundreds of families at Christian House of Prayer in Killeen Saturday morning.

In total the pantry was able to feed more than 300 families while also providing cleaning and laundry supplies.

With many families experiencing unemployment or pay cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more groceries continue to be desperately needed.

One local neighbor said they couldn’t be more grateful that the food pantry has been consistent in providing and accepting donations for those in need.

“The face that they helped put food on my table is a blessing,” said Debbie Queener.

“To not be able to eat and having the church and the pantry come in for us again is amazing. I’m hoping we won’t have to do this much longer.”

The pantry also had a table designated for people to register to vote.

Executive Director Joseph Solomon said he’s happy to continue providing for those in need while also giving them the opportunity for voter registration.

