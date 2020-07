WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Saturday announced two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The health district did not identify the patients. It described them as two women ages 69 and 82.

There have been 24 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.