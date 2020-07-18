Parents of at-risk children concerned as local schools prepare for fall

(KWTX) - Some parents of at-risk children in Central Texas are concerned as area school districts plan for an eventual return to on-campus instruction.

Brandi Clark’s son Sawyer has spinal muscular atrophy.

“The school will not be able to fully protect him or keep him safe,” she said.

“For him if he got COVID-19 it would be life or death situation,” says Clark.

“Trying to prevent that from happening is our number one priority,” she says.

That means Clark may need to keep her other three children at home to learn remotely, as well.

“My other kids could bring it home and he gets it anyway,” she said.

“I am stuck in the situation like most other parents where we take on the education while we are trying to work,” says Clark.

Jennifer Ross is in a similar position.

“We have two children with disabilities, and even with some of the guidelines that are in place, the littlest things could happen to these kids,” says Ross.

She says she’ll be keeping her children home as well, because that’s the only way she believes they will stay safe.

“It’s not the most ideal situation but for their safety definitely,” she says.

Most area districts were prepared to resume in-person instruction next month, while providing remote instruction to students whose parents chose to keep their children at home.

But on Friday, the Texas Education Agency issued revised guidance that allows districts to delay the return to campus for most students for as long as eight weeks.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.