Waco: Local hospital urges people to stay safe in heat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doctors at Ascension Providence Hospital are warning the public about heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to stay high.

Temperatures have risen into the triple digits several times over the last few days and the hospital says it’s starting to see a spike.

"It's typical right now that we start seeing more people become overwhelmed by the heat," Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Walker said.

Walker says even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital has enough room, but he's urging people to take necessary steps to hydrate.

"No one wants to come to the hospital," says Walker.

“So please do everything you can at home to minimize risk and keep everyone healthy,” he says.

