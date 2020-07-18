Advertisement

Waco: Local hospital urges people to stay safe in heat

By Drake Lawson
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doctors at Ascension Providence Hospital are warning the public about heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to stay high.

Temperatures have risen into the triple digits several times over the last few days and the hospital says it’s starting to see a spike.

"It's typical right now that we start seeing more people become overwhelmed by the heat," Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Walker said.

Walker says even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital has enough room, but he's urging people to take necessary steps to hydrate.

"No one wants to come to the hospital," says Walker.

“So please do everything you can at home to minimize risk and keep everyone healthy,” he says.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doctor on heat exhaustion

Updated: 22 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Parents of at-risk children concerned as local schools prepare for fall

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Some parents of at-risk children in Central Texas are concerned as area school districts plan for an eventual return to on-campus instruction.

News

Parents of at-risk children concerned for fall

Updated: 26 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Man struck by car on busy street dies at local hospital

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A man who was struck by a car Friday while trying to cross a busy street later died at a local hospital.

Latest News

Health

COVID 19: State count tops 307,000, area count nears 8,000, death tolls rise

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Friday and almost 15,000 new cases, but said about 4,600 of those resulted from a laboratory backlog, while in Central Texas more than 300 new cases were confirmed and five more residents died.

News

‘We have so many questions,’ commander says at memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was remembered Friday at a memorial service on post that her grieving family attended.

News

Police try to identify 5 in connection with local nightclub shooting incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police released surveillance photos Friday of five people they’re trying to identify in connection with a shooting incident at a local nightclub.

News

Federal judge rules Texas GOP can have in-person Houston convention, lawyers say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CASSANDRA POLLOCK AND PATRICK SVITEK
The ruling is a striking last-minute development as party officials have struggled to get a virtual gathering underway.

News

Private religious schools in Texas can open whenever they want, AG says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Private religious schools in Texas may resume on-campus instruction whenever they want, regardless of public health orders to delay a return to campus, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday.

News

State puts the brakes on the rush back to the classroom; move may send local districts back to the drawing board

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The state put the brakes on the rush to return students to the classroom Friday, while the governor and other top officials announced the allocation of $200 million to ensure students have access to remote learning.