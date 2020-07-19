Advertisement

Bear Ridge Golf Club reopens

Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco, TX
Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco, TX(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bear Ridge Golf Club is open again. The course is under new ownership and has a new look. Renovations have taken place over the past several months.

"We opened a golf course. Now we consider it a work in progress," said owner Tommy Tompkins.

New putting greens and sand bunkers are the latest developments.

Certain challenges came with trying to renovate during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The biggest for us was disruptions in the supply chain. We needed equipment from companies in Germany that were shut down," explained course Superintendant, Andrew Moore.

The owner has expectations to turn this golf course into a great golf course. "We still have a ways to go, and we realize that. That's what I want the public to understand. We know we're not finished, but we're very proud of what we have today," said Tompkins.

The course offers memberships and daily play options.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MCC adjusts to NJCAA scheduling decision

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT

Sports

6-man tournament to be held in Waco Saturday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
There will be a six-man high school football tournament in Waco on Saturday. The organizers, Vanguard and Parkview coaches, have cleared it with McLennan county and city officials.

Sports

TAPPS delays start of athletic seasons until September

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

Sports

TAPPS delays start of athletic seasons until September

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, otherwise known as TAPPS, decided to delay the start of their fall sports seasons.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor picked to finish fifth in Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
|
By Joni Lehmann
Oklahoma was chosen to finish first for the fifth consecutive year in the Big 12 football preseason poll

Sports

MCC adjusts to NJCAA scheduling decisions

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that it would be moving some of its fall sports to the spring of 2021. Winter sports will begin in January, which will shorten McLennan Community College's basketball season.

Sports

Baylor AD Rhoades on football: ‘12 games, that’s our target’

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades gave an update on his optimism for the 2020 football season and COVID-19 testing protocols for Baylor athletics.

Sports

Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades discusses upcoming football season, COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT

Sports

Big 12 Announces Media Preseason Football Team

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

Sports

Terrel Bernard selected as a Preseason All-Big 12 Honoree

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
Junior linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team at linebacker, as chosen by media representatives who cover the league.