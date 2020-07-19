Bear Ridge Golf Club reopens

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bear Ridge Golf Club is open again. The course is under new ownership and has a new look. Renovations have taken place over the past several months.

"We opened a golf course. Now we consider it a work in progress," said owner Tommy Tompkins.

New putting greens and sand bunkers are the latest developments.

Certain challenges came with trying to renovate during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The biggest for us was disruptions in the supply chain. We needed equipment from companies in Germany that were shut down," explained course Superintendant, Andrew Moore.

The owner has expectations to turn this golf course into a great golf course. "We still have a ways to go, and we realize that. That's what I want the public to understand. We know we're not finished, but we're very proud of what we have today," said Tompkins.

The course offers memberships and daily play options.

