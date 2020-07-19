Hico ‘Freedom Ride’ underscores debate over Confederate flag

HICO, Texas (KWTX) - The clicking sound of hooves on pavement filled the air in the normally quiet small town of Hico. More than a dozen men and women on horseback rode through the city, Saturday. The group’s leader, Rick Taylor, said the purpose of the ride is to celebrate their American freedom.

“We are celebrating our American freedom-- the right to get out and do what we want to do without being told or controlled,” Taylor said.

During the event some riders flew Confederate flags-- a symbol that many consider to be hateful. Much like the rest of the nation, not everyone at Saturday’s event agreed with the flying of the flag.

The US Pentagon, Friday, released a list of flags approved to fly on US military bases. The list noticeably excluded the Confederate flag which effectively bans it.

“The American Civil War was fought and it was an act of treason, an act of rebellion against the union, against the stars and stripes, against the constitution,” said US Army General Mark Milley.

During a congressional hearing, Milley said he has recommended a commission of people to examine military bases named after Confederate soldiers and statues and other symbols honoring the Confederacy.

