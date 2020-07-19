Higher Heat Indices This Week but Same with Rain Chances!

Partly cloudy skies will be seen again with highs in the mid to upper 90′s in the afternoon. Humidity stays low though, which means the Heat Index will only be a couple degrees higher than the thermometers.

The Heat Index increases heading into the work week as Gulf Moisture works back into the area. This’ll give us spotty rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a tropical wave moving in at the end of the week to give us a few scattered showers on Friday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90′s throughout the week.

