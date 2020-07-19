Local lawn care worker maintains Vanessa Guillen memorial

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A makeshift memorial for Vanessa Guillen is being taken care of by a local lawn care worker for free.

“As long as I’m kicking it, I’m gonna be out here taking care of it,” said Rodrigo Maldonado.

When he heard the news of Guillen’s disappearance and death, it hit close to home.

“To me, it was very heartbreaking because I have friends and family in the military,” he said.

After the memorial popped up in the area near the Leon River where here remains were found, he decided to go the extra mile and help maintain it.

“I have the tools to come out and do it,” he said.

“I know if it was one of my family members, I’d like to keep up with it and the fact that it was a military member, I took it personally.”

Maldonado posted a photo on Facebook reminding others of the memorial site and asking for help. To his surprise, hundreds commented.

On Sunday morning, a few people even showed up to give him a hand cleaning.

Maldonado says with more clean space, more plans to honor Guillen are coming.

“I’ve already preordered some blue bonnet seeds so we can get this area looking real pretty,” he said.

“I’m also thinking of putting a concrete barrier with flowers out here as well.”

