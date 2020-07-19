Advertisement

Temperatures Staying Warm But Rain Chances Going Up!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll be in the mid 90′s again until sunset, after which we’ll have temperatures dipping to the 80′s with clearing skies. We’ll start Monday in the mid 70′s, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 90′s again during the afternoon. Heat Index values will be between 100°-103° during the afternoon, mainly for areas near and east of I-35. We may get a stray shower down near College Station late afternoon due to a sea breeze, but otherwise we’ll be dry.

More moisture arrives out of the Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday, and we’ll have spotty rain chances both of those days across the area. Highs will stay in the mid 90′s those days too. After that, we’re dry on Thursday before a tropical wave moves in on Friday to bring us scattered showers during the afternoon and for Saturday too! Dry weather returns after, with highs staying in the mid to upper 90′s.

