Temple: Local veteran battling cancer gets motorcycle drive-by

Central Texas Bikers and the Temple VA hospital organized a special motorcycle drive-by for Navy veteran and cancer patient Robert Henry on Sunday morning.
Central Texas Bikers and the Temple VA hospital organized a special motorcycle drive-by for Navy veteran and cancer patient Robert Henry on Sunday morning.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Bikers and the Temple VA hospital organized a special motorcycle drive-by for Navy veteran and cancer patient Robert Henry on Sunday morning.

Henry has been battling cancer since last year. When his close friend Bruce Raymond heard that Henry’s battle wasn’t progressing in a positive direction, he quickly got the group together and received approval from the VA the night before.

The bikers were escorted on the the hospital grounds and drove past Henry twice as he waved at them.

According to Raymond, there wasn’t a dry eye in sight.

“I talked with the nurse practitioner afterwards and she was crying,” he said.

“While everyone was driving by, he was in tears too. It’s a beautiful way to show his legacy because he loved motorcycles and was a member of our group.”

Raymond says he hopes the drive-by created lasting memories for everyone involved.

Robert Henry, a Navy Veteran, has been battling cancer since last year.
Robert Henry, a Navy Veteran, has been battling cancer since last year.

