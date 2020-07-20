2 men stopped to help after Texas highway accident; 1 died saving the other

SHERMAN, Texas (KWTX) - Two men pulled over to help out after a crash late Saturday night on a North Texas highway and one of them died after saving the other as an 18-wheeler barreled toward them.

The two stopped to help after a vehicle that rear-ended a truck pulling a trailer at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 75 caught fire, KXII in Sherman reported.

As they stood on the roadside, one of the two spotted the 18-wheeler headed their way.

He was struck and killed after he pushed the other man out of the truck’s path, KXII reported.

The driver of the vehicle that caught fire was taken to a hospital.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

