Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during relationship

LONDON (AP) - Amber Heard has begun giving testimony at Britain’s High Court against ex-husband Johnny Depp, who she has accused of abusing her both physically and verbally during their tempestuous relationship.

Depp, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the court in London over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

The Hollywood star strongly denies abusing Heard.

He was at the court Monday to hear Heard’s evidence. In the first session of her testimony that is expected to last for three days,

Heard denied accusations that she was a heavy drug-taker and drinker as well as being controlling and abusive herself.