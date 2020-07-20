Area hospitals in desperate need of plasma donors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco area hospitals are in desperate need of plasma donations from residents who’ve recovered from the new coronavirus, family physician Dr. Tim Martindale said Monday.

Martindale, who contracted and recovered from the virus himself, says that plasma is used to help patients who are in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Nearly 80 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were in Waco hospitals Monday.

"The treatment has proven to be effective and everyone who has gone through this virus should try do their part," he said.

Martindale says anyone who has had virus, is now symptom free and is willing to donate plasma should contact Carter BloodCare in Waco at (254) 297-4150.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.