Advertisement

Area hospitals in desperate need of plasma donors

Area hospitals are in desperate need of plasma donations from residents who’ve recovered from the new coronavirus. (File)
Area hospitals are in desperate need of plasma donations from residents who’ve recovered from the new coronavirus. (File)(WCAX)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco area hospitals are in desperate need of plasma donations from residents who’ve recovered from the new coronavirus, family physician Dr. Tim Martindale said Monday.

Martindale, who contracted and recovered from the virus himself, says that plasma is used to help patients who are in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Nearly 80 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were in Waco hospitals Monday.

"The treatment has proven to be effective and everyone who has gone through this virus should try do their part," he said.

Martindale says anyone who has had virus, is now symptom free and is willing to donate plasma should contact Carter BloodCare in Waco at (254) 297-4150.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

With school plans in flux, one local daycare owner frets about what future may hold

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Schools could start the fall term with as much as eight weeks of remote instruction under the latest state guidelines, and that has at least one local daycare owner worried about the children in her care whose parents have to work.

Health

Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 4,000, area toll rises to more than 60

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed more than, 4,000 lives in Texas and more than 60 in Central Texas, according to figures released Monday.

Health

Local district will require students to wear face masks, regardless of state requirements

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
One major Central Texas school district will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded.

Health

Four more Baylor student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Four more student athletes across all fall sports have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Health

First COVID-19, now mosquitoes: Bracing for bug-borne ills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
As the coronavirus pandemic subsides for now in the hard-hit Northeast, public health officials in the region are bracing for an outbreak of another mysterious virus: eastern equine encephalitis.

Health

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AP
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Health

Five U.S. Navy teams deploy to Rio Grande Valley, other Texas coronavirus hot spots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
Doctors and nurses at local hospitals across South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley have been working a number of extra shifts as their hospitals near capacity.

Health

Waco ISD gives teachers a boost in pay for unprecedented school year ahead

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Waco school board has approved giving staffers a little extra cash during the upcoming school year as they work amid COVID-19.

Health

Some area funeral homes prepare for possible spike in COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some funeral homes in Central Texas are preparing for a spike in COVID-19 deaths while officials in some of the state’s largest counties are procuring refrigerator trucks to serve as temporary morgues.

Health

Parents of at-risk children concerned as local schools prepare for fall

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Some parents of at-risk children in Central Texas are concerned as area school districts plan for an eventual return to on-campus instruction.