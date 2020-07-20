Advertisement

Baylor adds five-star basketball commitment to 2021 class

Kendall Brown is the third commit for the Bears in the last six days
By Tyler Bouldin
Jul. 20, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor earned a commitment Monday from five-star recruit Kendall Brown, who chose the Bears over Kansas, Texas, Ohio State, Minnesota, and others.

Brown, a 6′8″ small forward from originally from Minnesota, is the third player to commit to Scott Drew’s team in the past week. He follows four-star guard Langston Love and four-star forward Jeremy Sochan.

Brown is a consensus top-25 recruit among the Rivals (#12), 24/7 (#14) and ESPN (#16) recruiting services. He transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, for the 2020-21 school year.

