Bell County: Stuff the Bus back to school drive kicks off
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Stuff the Bus back to school drive kicked off Monday in Bell County.
Townsquare Media and the Law Office of Brett H. Pritchard are partnering with local school districts to conduct the drive, which continues through Aug. 12.
Their goal is to fill an entire school bus with the supplies Central Texas students need.
They are asking residents to donate backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons, rulers, paper, folders, binders, and other essentials.
Supplies will be distributed to students in Killeen, Temple, and Belton ISDs.
Drop off locations:
The Law Office of Brett H. Pritchard at 1201 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen
All Pizza Hut locations in Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple, and Belton
Bell County Flooring in Temple
Sweet Confections Cafe in Temple
Tanner Roofing in Belton
Gatti's Pizza in Killeen
The Best Little Floorhouse in Harker Heights
Great Escape of Central Texas in Killeen
Papa John's Pizza in Temple and Belton
AAA Strate Vape in Killeen
Clear Creek Dental in Killeen
