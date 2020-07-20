Bell County: Stuff the Bus back to school drive kicks off

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Stuff the Bus back to school drive kicked off Monday in Bell County.

Townsquare Media and the Law Office of Brett H. Pritchard are partnering with local school districts to conduct the drive, which continues through Aug. 12.

Their goal is to fill an entire school bus with the supplies Central Texas students need.

They are asking residents to donate backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons, rulers, paper, folders, binders, and other essentials.

Supplies will be distributed to students in Killeen, Temple, and Belton ISDs.

Drop off locations :

The Law Office of Brett H. Pritchard at 1201 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen

All Pizza Hut locations in Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple, and Belton

Bell County Flooring in Temple

Sweet Confections Cafe in Temple

Tanner Roofing in Belton

Gatti's Pizza in Killeen

The Best Little Floorhouse in Harker Heights

Great Escape of Central Texas in Killeen

Papa John's Pizza in Temple and Belton

AAA Strate Vape in Killeen

Clear Creek Dental in Killeen

