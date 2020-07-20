Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Former national security adviser John Bolton believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses and should have been removed from office.

Bolton told a Florida group Monday that Mr. Trump’s business and re-election concerns drive not only his dealings with Ukraine, which led to his impeachment by the House.

He said they also drive his interactions with China, Turkey and other countries.

He said Democratic congressional leaders doomed their effort to remove Mr. Trump by rushing the impeachment process for partisan purposes.

Bolton spoke online to the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches to promote his book, “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir.”

