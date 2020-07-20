Domestic disturbance in local neighborhood turns into standoff

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A late-night domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman in a home in a Killeen neighborhood turned into a standoff.

Officers responded to the report of the disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Botanical Drive.

After repeated efforts to convince the man to let the woman come out, the Killeen Police Department’s Tactical Response Unit was activated.

The standoff ultimately ended peacefully.

The man was taken into custody.

The woman reported minor injuries.

